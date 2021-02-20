PAC set to upset ‘big boys’

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda has urged members in the party to embrace democratic tenets and challenge him for the presidential position despite him being the party’s vision carrier.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Banda said the political terrain ahead of this year’s general elections is welcoming for PAC to get a fair and good result.

“We are not the type of a political party that splashes pictures here and there, and also on social media. But we are working on the ground and mobilising voters quietly. CLICK