PAC rolls sleeves

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FOR those mentioned in the Auditor General’s report as having misappropriated taxpayers’ money, they should perhaps start preparing satisfactory answers to give to the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) once they start their sittings next month. PAC chairperson Warren Mwambazi says civil servants mentioned in the Auditor General’s report should start counting their days as being numbered. Mr Mwambazi has vowed to ensure that those found wanting face the consequences of their actions. “We will ensure that previous recommendations are actioned because we want to see action,” he said in an interview. “We don’t want it to be a mere academic exercise when people come, they appear before Public Accounts Committee, then they go scot-free.” PAC examines the accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by the National Assembly to meet the public expenditure, the report of the Auditor-General on these accounts and any such other accounts. The parliamentary watchdog committee also exercises the powers conferred on it under article 117(5) of the Constitution.

In the current session of the National Assembly, apart from Mr Mwambazi, other members are Likando Mufalali, Melesiana Phiri, Imanga Wamunyima, Victor Lumayi, Jaqueline Sabao, Kalalwe Mukosa, Jonathan Daka, Nicholas Mukumbi and Anthony Mumba. Mr Mwambazi said as PAC holds its first meeting