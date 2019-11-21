PAC grills PS over luxurious expenditure

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday took Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe to task for misapplying over K1.2 million meant for farmers who have been displaced from the land where the Copperbelt International Airport is being built.

The Auditor General’s report has revealed that K1,215,416 meant for farmers was spent on unrelated activities such as a trip to China for a local government seminar, Zambia International Trade Fair and Cabinet meetings, among others CLICK TO READ MORE