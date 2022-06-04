PAC finds Addis building in disarray

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AFTER hearing testimonies during their usual sittings, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) decided to have boots on the ground by visiting the Zambia Embassy Chancery building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. But the watchdog committee was not in the least pleased with what it found. PAC members took a swipe at the contractor of the chancery building for delaying to complete the works. In 2019, Government started the building projects in various missions abroad. But despite acquiring a mortgage financing facility and disbursing US$16.5 million for the projects, construction of the buildings delayed. However, 20 months after releasing the money in December 2019, only seven missions have signed contracts for rehabilitating the properties while four others are still addressing tender procedures. The latest Auditor-General's report revealed that less than 30 percent of the works at the building in Ethiopia had been attended to. PAC chairperson Warren Mwambazi said the delay to finish the works has resulted in Government spending extra funds than what was initially budgeted for. "It is important to ensure that projects under mortgage financing are completed on time to