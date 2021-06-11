Oxygen running out

PRISCILLA MWILA,Lusaka

ZAMBIA has recorded the highest ever COVID-19 admissions at 144 in a single day as the country starts running out of oxygen due to the overwhelming cases of the virus requiring admission.Government has since appealed to cooperating partners to come on board and help with the supply of more oxygen.In some instances, one coronavirus patient is consuming about 80 litres of oxygen per minute, translating into 20 cylinders or more per day.Under normal circumstances, patients on oxygen therapy are given about five litres of oxygen per minute.The 144 new admissions have increased the number of patients in isolation facilities from 330 on Wednesday to 415 yesterday, with 295 on oxygen while 40 are critically ill.On Tuesday, 88 patients were admitted to isolation facilities after testing positive for the virus.Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama told a media briefing yesterday that Zambia never admitted over 100 coronavirus patients in a day during the first and second waves."Our oxygen supply is being stretched due to the increase in the number of patients requiring the commodity. "Under normal clinical practice, we give around five litres of oxygen per minute, but