Oxygen plant planned for Kitwe Hospital

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO HELP meet the high demand for oxygen on the Copperbelt, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with support from Sweden and other donors, will finance the establishment of an oxygen plant worth US$1 million at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

The plant will benefit about three million people in the province.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said this yesterday when he updated the nation on coronavirus.

“This morning [yesterday], the Ministry of Health held a successful meeting with United Nations (UN) agencies: UNICEF and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“As a sign of confidence in Government’s COVID-19 response strategy, UNICEF agreed to CLICK TO READ MORE