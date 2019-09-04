Over-speeding cause of road carnage

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

ROAD carnage has been recognised as an increasing public health burden that negatively affects the country.

Zambia is said to have one of the highest road fatalities in the region. Although statistics show a reduction of road fatalities from 2,360 deaths in 2012, to 2113 in 2015, and 1,817 deaths in 2018 compared to 2,206 fatalities in 2016 and 1,989 deaths in 2017, the current fatality rate is alarming. Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya talks about measures Government is putting in place to improve road safety and reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2020 in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

With only four months away from the year 2020, Mr Kafwaya shares statistics that show that Zambia may not halve road traffic deaths and injuries by next year.

Q:The road sector has in the past years witnessed a number of road traffic accidents. What measures have you put in place to reduce road fatalities in the country?

A: Statistics have shown that human behaviour or error is the leading cause of road traffic accidents in Zambia.