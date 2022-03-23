Over K11 billion spent on development last month

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT last month disbursed K11.1 billion for implementation of various development programmes and public service delivery.

During the month of February, Government also collected K4.8 billion in taxes and K1.4 billion non-tax revenue.

The difference between revenues and expenditures of over K5 billion was financed domestically and from the International Monetary Fund special drawing rights allocation.

In a statement yesterday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said of the K11.1 billion, K3 billion was spent on the public service wage bill while K3.2 billion went to servicing domestic and external debt, mainly for multilaterals.

A further K1.7 billion was disbursed for grants and subsidies, and the balance of K3.2 billion went towards implementation of various government programmes.

“The Treasury also released funds to support operations of various public institutions. In this regard, public universities and schools countrywide received grants totalling K105.9 million.

“Hospitals got K67 million. Further, the Treasury released K1.6 billion to support activities and operations of other central government institutions.

"Of this amount, K650 million was for procurement of drugs and