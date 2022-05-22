Over 700 visits to witchcraft gallery recorded

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

WHILE some people completely shun discussions around witchcraft and doubt its existence because of the country being a Christian nation, the witchcraft gallery in museums attracts over 700 people monthly. International Council of Museums (ICOMS) Zambia president Emmanuel Hamatwi has disclosed that people turn up at different facilities to learn about the specimens used in the act. Among the specimen found in the witchcraft gallery is the Kambuma (ducker horn) used to steal money and medieval from people, Chishimba (human fat) applied to be invisible and undetectable and Indeke (flying jet) used for long distance transport fuelled by blood and human secretions such as sperms and vaginal fluid. Others are the Shikube (vulture feathers) used for love potions and blended with other charms for fortune, Chipepa ca Vulwe (tortoise shell) used for sending threats, warning and ultimatums and the Lyandanshi (root bulb) for fame and popularity. Responding to a press query, Mr Hamatwi said Motomoto rural museum in Mbala has the highest number of visitors standing at over 1,500 interested in the witchcraft gallery while the Livingstone Museum receives about 1,000 people and the Choma Arts and Crafts centre records over 700 visits monthly interested in the same.