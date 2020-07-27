Over 5,000 council pensioners paid

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

OVER 5,400 retirees have been paid their dues by the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) following the release of K251 million by Government.

The Ministry of Finance last year released K251 million to LASF to pay retirees and pensioners.

The amount released was meant to reduce pension liabilities which had accumulated arising from actuarial deficit.

LASF general manager George Chileshe said in a statement yesterday that the focus was on paying benefits in full for pensioners who retired as far back as 2013 and 2014.

“At the time the funds were released, LASF was owing its pensioners K572.40 million in form of unpaid lump sum benefits and pensions.

“LASF, therefore, wishes to take this opportunity to inform the nation that a total of 5,424 retirees have benefited from government funding and we are looking forward to paying more pensioners during the year,” Mr Chileshe said.

He said when disbursing the K251 million, a first-in first-out formula was applied. CLICK TO READ MORE