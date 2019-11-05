Over 4,000 ghost accounts frozen

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Public Service Management Division (PSMD) has frozen salary accounts of 4,000 ghost civil servants on the Copperbelt.

On Friday last week, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti revealed that a recent government payroll clean-up exercise on the Copperbelt established that about 4,000 civil servants were unaccounted for.

Dr Miti also said about K60 million was being lost through fraudulent management of the payroll system on the Copperbelt CLICK TO READ MORE