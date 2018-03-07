Over 400 houses dissolve in rain water

ABOUT 250 houses in Nsama and 192 others in Chama have collapsed due to heavy rains the two districts have continued experiencing.

Nsama district administrative officer Chilufya Mulenga said in an interview yesterday that several families have been left homeless.

Mr Mulenga said so far, the total number of collapsed houses is 250 while others have developed serious cracks.