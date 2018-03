HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE Immigration Department has arrested 41 Ugandan herbalists for unlawful stay in the country.

It has also warned Zambians against falling prey to fraudsters trading in products for altering and enlarging certain parts of the human body.

Department public relations officer Namati Nshinka said in a statement yesterday that the herbalists were apprehended on Sunday at a lodge in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/