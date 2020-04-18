Over 300,000 Africans could lose lives

ADDIS ABABA – The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in a new report on the coronavirus pandemic, says over 300,000 Africans could lose their lives due to COVID-19. This, as the pandemic continues to impact on the continent’s struggling economies whose growth is expected to slow down from 3.2 percent to 1.8 percent in a best-case scenario, could push close to 27 million people into extreme poverty.

The report, which was launched virtually yesterday and is titled, ‘COVID-19: Protecting African lives and economies’ says Africa’s fragile health systems could see additional costs being imposed on them because of the growing crisis that has to-date resulted in over 16,000 infected Africans and claimed over 800 lives at the time of the report’s launch.

“To protect and build towards the continent’s shared prosperity, US$100 billion is needed to urgently and immediately provide fiscal space to all countries to help address the immediate safety net needs of the populations,” reiterates Vera Songwe, UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Africa.

Africa, notes Ms Songwe, is particularly susceptible because 56 percent of its urban population is concentrated in slums or informal dwellings and only 34 percent of African households have access