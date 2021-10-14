Over 3,000 teachers want promotions

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 3,000 teachers who have upgraded their education credentials but have not been promoted have written to Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima to intervene.

Parliament heard yesterday that thousands of teachers are aggrieved that despite upgrading their qualifications, they have not been promoted, a predicament the minister described as “damaging”.

Mr Syakalima said in Parliament yesterday that he is concerned about the high number of reports of teachers who have not been promoted despite having upgraded their qualifications.

“Many teachers are now written directly to me that ‘I haven’t been promoted’,” he said. “I think I have more than 3,000 letters. It shows you that the extent of the damage is huge, but we have to be able to start dismantling this huge damage.”

He said the ministry will conduct an audit to ascertain how teacher promotions were being done to ensure that those with CLICK TO READ MORE