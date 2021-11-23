Over 30 Nakonde shop owners sue State

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 30 shop owners and landlords of Nakonde whose properties worth over K8 million were demolished in 2019 have sued the State seeking damages and compensation. Joy Siame and 37 others are also seeking a declaration that they had authority to develop their properties and that their plots were lawfully acquired from the traditional leadership and Government. The complainants are also seeking an order for compensation for the properties demolished by Nakonde District Council. Further, Ms Siame and others are seeking an order to be given alternative land where they can settle. In a petition for the enforcement of provisions of the Bill of Rights filed in the Lusaka High Court, Ms Siame and others have cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and the council as first and second respondents, respectively. The plaintiffs say that at all material times, they were Zambian residents and owners of properties, residential dwellings and CLICK TO READ MORE