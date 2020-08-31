Over 30 Ethiopian human triffickers nabbed

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

THIRTY-SIX Ethiopians have been arrested in Katete for suspected human trafficking while 13 others are on the run.

About 50 Ethiopians allegedly crossed into Zambia from Malawi through Mwami Border without travel documents last week.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala told a press briefing yesterday that police received information that a group of foreigners suspected to be involved in human trafficking was renting a house in Chibolya Township.

Mr Sakala said police rushed to the township yesterday and arrested the 36 foreigners who are believed to be enroute to South Africa