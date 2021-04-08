Over 20,000 cops to police polls

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

OVER 20,000 police officers will be deployed countrywide to ensure law and order before, during and after the August 12 general elections, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said.

And Mr Kanganja has advised political parties against engaging in premature campaigns because the conduct is against provisions of the Public Order Act.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Kanganja said international ethics demand that one police officer should handle 250 people, but that the trend is different in Zambia where one officer polices more than 950 people.

Mr Kanganja said the police service came up with a strategic plan for 2013 to 2016 which was targeted at employing 27,000 officers.

However, the target could not be met because the police service was not able to CLICK TO READ MORE