MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

ABOUT 150 workers at Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) will next week lose their jobs when the company shuts down operations at Central Shaft in Kitwe.

The retrenchment comes barely two months after MCM parted ways with 225 miners from Mindola North Shaft, which was shut down in August.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/