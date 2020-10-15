Over 150 ‘licensed to kill’

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

OVER 150 hunting licences have been issued after a highly-competitive search through 1,683 applicants for this year’s citizen resident and bona fide hunting in 23 blocks countrywide, running from September to December.

The 151 licences were awarded to winners through a raffle done by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts yesterday.

Permits are for various animal packages and species.

Apart from the issued licences, 38 slots have been reserved in an event some winners fail to expeditiously undertake the exercise.

Officiating at the event, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Auxillia Ponga said despite the overwhelming response, the ministry could not