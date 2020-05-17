Over 100 Zambians repatriated from S/Africa

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

OVER 100 Zambians who were caught up in the South African lockdown last month have been repatriated to Zambia.

First secretary for press and public relations at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali, confirmed in a statement yesterday that the mission facilitated the return of 106 Zambians.

Mrs Nyawali said the mission also facilitated the return of another set of six Zambians and 30 resident permit holders to Zambia by air two weeks ago.

She said the 106 people left South Africa yesterday by road and are expected to be in Zambia in the next two days.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Jackson Miti supervised the bus-boarding process, which was done from the Zambian chancery in Pretoria. CLICK TO READ MORE