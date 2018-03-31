Over 100 teens caged

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

LUSAKA City Council (LCC) and State police on Thursday night arrested over 100 juveniles for alcohol consumption and patronising bars and night clubs.

The 118 young patrons were picked up during a random Easter holiday operation conducted in Emmasdale, Garden, Chipata and Kabanana townships.

LCC public relations manager George Sichimba said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were taken to Emmasdale Police Station for screening.