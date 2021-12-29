Over 10 doctors, PSs catch COVID

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AS the positivity rate of coronavirus surges to 33 percent, some permanent secretaries, several doctors and other health workers have contracted the virus with all public buildings declared unsafe. According to the Ministry of Health, seven deaths have been recorded in the 24 hours leading to yesterday, with the positivity rate rising to 33 percent from 30 on Monday.

Over the same period, the country recorded 3,907 new coronavirus cases from 11,925 tests done. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Lackson Kasonka said the fast-spreading virus in the fourth wave has not spared anyone and all public places, including Cabinet Office, have been hit by the virus. “All the ministries, Government Complex, Cabinet Office, public buildings, even shopping malls are not safe now. “The positivity rate in all the ministries is very high and a number of permanent secretaries have tested positive. All the buildings are CLICK TO READ MORE