Outstanding issues in Ng’andu’s 2020 budget

THOMAS MABWE, Lusaka

LISTENING to the budget speech of Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu Friday, I noticed that there was no mention of the Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax. I suppose this means that the status quo will be maintained in terms of income tax. It means that the PAYE exempt threshold will remain at K3,300 or people who earn K3,300 and below will not pay income tax. Those earning between K3,300.01 and K4,100.00 will continue paying 25 percent income tax, and those in the K4,100.01 and K6,200 income bands will be taxed at 30 percent, while the higher income group of K6,200.01 and above will continue paying 37.5 percent income tax.

My view is that no one should be exempted from paying tax. Anyone who works should be able to pay tax according to the amount of money one earns. This is why the tax is called pay as youearn. The exemption of certain people from paying tax is not good because it makes them irresponsible in terms of usage of public goods and government property. When everyone is paying tax, even K20 per month, Government will have more money in its coffers. I hope the minister of Finance will consider that in future.

In his 2020 national budget, in which he is proposing to spend K106 billion, Dr Ng'andu proposes to achieve economic stability, sustainable growth and development. My comment on this one is that the Zambian economy is largely in foreign hands, and based on foreign direct investment (FDI). We have seen that not much benefits have accrued to the citizens. Most of the benefits of growth are harvested by the investors themselves. It is almost impossible to achieve economic stability, sustainable growth and