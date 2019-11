MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

BARELY 24 hours after recording his second win in seven games as Power Dynamos coach, Gaston Mutobo was fired and replaced with Perry Mutapa, who had also resigned from Super Division side Forest Rangers a day earlier.

If the resignation of Mutapa and his assistant Masautso Tembo at Forest came as a surprise, their installation at Power was not entirely surprising.