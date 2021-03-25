Out-going MP Lubinda pledges continued support

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

KABWATA Member of Parliament (MP) Given Lubinda says his decision not to re-contest the seat should not be misconstrued as having had a bad relationship with the top leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF) and people in the constituency.

Mr Lubinda becomes the first Cabinet minister, and fourth incumbent MP under PF, not seeking adoption.

Others are Frank Ng’ambi for Chifubu, Elario Musonda for Kamfinsa and Lloyd Kaziya for Matero.

At a press briefing yesterday, Mr Lubinda, who is also minister of Justice, said he made a decision in 2019 not to stand for elections after four successful and continuous terms serving as MP.

“But this decision should not be misconstrued that CLICK TO READ MORE