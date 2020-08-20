Ousted NAREP leader restored

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has granted the Steven Nyirenda-led National Restoration Party (NAREP) an ex parte injunction restraining the party’s vice-president Charles Maboshe from interfering with operations of the political organisation’s secretariat.

The court has also ordered Mr Maboshe and six other members who have been sued not to issue any statements regarding NAREP and its leadership.

This is in a case Mr Nyirenda and three others have sued Mr Maboshe and six others challenging the decision to expel him from the party on Saturday.

The plaintiffs are Mr Nyirenda, party secretary general Ezra Banda, national chairperson Jimmy Mubambwe and Mwelwa Ngosa, a party member. CLICK TO READ MORE