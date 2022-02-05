‘Our father refused to pay dowry for Nawakwi’

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

SONS of late Geoffrey Hambulo have submitted in the Lusaka High Court that their father refused to pay dowry to validate his marriage with Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi. And Ms Nawakwi’s family insisted that Mr Hambulo ought not to be buried until dowry for marrying the politician was paid. Mr Hambulo’s sons, Mweemba, 39, and Mulundu, 33, have told the court that their father never paid dowry for marrying Ms Nawakwi because he did not want to do so. “The day before the deceased’s burial, the applicant’s family insisted that he would not be buried until dowry was paid as he never paid to the applicant’s family to signify the existence of a marriage. “He always refused to do so while he was alive,” a document submitted by Mr Hambulo’s sons reads in part. This is in a case Ms Nawakwi has suit Mr Mweemba and Mr Mulundu over who should be administrators of Mr Hambulo’s estate worth K30 million. Ms Nawakwi has sought an order of injunction to restrain the duo from further acting as administrators and performing any actions that affect the management of the estate. The 62-year-old economist also wants the court to revoke the letters of administration granted to Mr Mweemba and Mr Mulundu on January 12 this year. Ms Nawakwi contends that the two brothers had themselves appointed as administrators without consent from her as the surviving spouse. She also claims that after they obtained letters of appointment as administrators, they have continually verbally and emotionally harassed her, including her workers at home. But in reply, Mr Mulundu has argued that Ms Nawakwi refused to work with him and his brother, Mr Mweemba, despite the fact that they are the only children of Mr Hambulo who live in Zambia. The pilot submits that if he and Mr Mweemba were not CLICK TO READ MORE