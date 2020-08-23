Other side of Mpali actor, aka Joe Swax

NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

MANY know him simply as Jairos the farm manager from Zambezi Magic’s popular drama series Mpali.

Well, who would blame them anyway?

But there is another side of Joe “Swax” Sakala that many people do not know – he can rap too.

The Kitwe-born Swax, who apart from acting and music is also a qualified Information Technology (IT) specialist, told the Weekend Mail that he started music when he was still very young but only got to record his first single titled Battery Dead in 2007.

“The interest in music kept growing as I grew older,” says Swax who was born in the early 90s. “Battery Dead featured Shine Di Asylum and Jay B.”

Jay B, who is also his close close friend and mentor, also happened to be the one that produced the song at Retro Nation. CLICK TO READ MORE