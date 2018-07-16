Orphan defiler jailed 20 years

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Court of Appeal has sentenced a man of Lusaka to 20 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of incest.

Kingstone Makungu was arraigned of one count of incest in the subordinate court in Lusaka.He was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of his niece between January 2015 and February 2016.

Makungu was convicted and committed to the High Court, which sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour.