PHILIP CHIRWA, Lusaka

THE sprawling township of Mandevu, north of Lusaka, is one of the oldest residential areas in the capital. Literally translated, the name “Mandevu” means “the one who keeps a long beard”. Indeed, it is precisely because of this that the origin of the name “Mandevu” has usually been associated with the early Zimbabwean settlers in the area who had the habit of shaving their heads but leaving their beards to grow.

However, while it is true that the early Zimbabweans who settled in Mandevu wore long beards while keeping their heads clean-shaven, apparently in keeping with their religious faith, this had nothing to do with the naming of the township.

The truth of the matter is that, like other townships such as Kalingalinga, Misisi, George and Marapodi which were named after the original owners of the farms on which they were located, Mandevu got its name from its original owner.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/