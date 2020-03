MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DESPITE a court order to halt the ongoing polls, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) went ahead with provincial elections for the Copperbelt.

Damiano Academy secretary Damiano Mutale, who obtained the writ from Ndola High Court on Wednesday, did not manage to serve the order although he made his way to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, where the Copperbelt elections were taking place yesterday.