Orange maize farming takes shape

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

WHITE is associated with mealie meal, but in the near future this might change because of the cultivation of orange maize that is slowly penetrating the agriculture sector.

Though orange maize may not be common in many households, efforts by Government and stakeholders to promote its cultivation is being encouraged.

This is because orange maize is rich in vitamin A.

Orange maize can be the solution to the problem of Vitamin A deficiency facing children below the age of five.

Lack of the food nutrient causes blindness and severe infections which might be fatal in children.

To support the adoption of orange maize, Government has included the orange variety under the