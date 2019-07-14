Opposition ploy exposed

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Mansa

SOME opposition parties have hatched a ploy against ministers and senior Government officers to distract them from discharging their duties effectively, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President said some opposition members of Parliament (MPs), including those who previously belonged to the Patriotic Front (PF), have run out of ideas and have resorted to accusing civil servants of being corrupt to instil fear in them.