Opposition leaders, Imakando donate for COVID-19 victims

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

VARIOUS political parties have joined the fight against the spread of coronavirus with a call to Zambians to unite to eliminate the disease.

United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema says the country is at war against the disease, hence the need for people to work together.

Mr Hichilema said Zambians should put aside political differences and face the global pandemic as a