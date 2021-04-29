Opposition given ‘leakage’ on how to compete with PF

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

OPPOSITION political parties should thoroughly scrutinise their manifestos to effectively compete with the Patriotic Front (PF)’s proven development track record because they are under more pressure to convince Zambians to elect them.

Some civil society organisations (CSOs) say the presentation of manifestos is the beginning of issue-based campaigns, hence the need for the opposition to strengthen their strategies since they can only promise citizens what they intend to do when elected in the August 12 general elections.

Forum for Democratic Process (FODEP) executive director George Chimembe said in an interview yesterday that it is easy for the PF to convince the electorate based on its development track record.

Mr Chimembe said people have a chance to evaluate the PF on what they have done against their previous manifesto.

"They (PF) have something to look at, promises that were given and what they have done. So, people will evaluate them based on that, but the opposition are the ones that need to sell their ideas because they are not yet in