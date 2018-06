STEVEN MVULA, Kafue

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Government will establish more youth skills training centres across Zambia to help the youth create their own jobs.The head of State said the skills training centres will be set up in strategic Zambia National Service (ZNS) units in various parts of the country.

He was speaking here yesterday during a commissioning parade of 93 ZNS officers.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/