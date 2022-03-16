operations at Black Mountain suspended

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has suspended hand-pickers from operating at the Black Mountain after youths ran amok yesterday in protest against the time-frame allocated to them.

Initially, the hand-pickers were allowed to operate at the mining site from 06:00 to 09:00 hours, while those operating machinery were permitted to work from 09:00 hours to 17:00 hours.

The decision, however, did not sit well with hand-pickers, who refused to leave the mineral ore slag dump site after the time allocated to them elapsed, but instead opted to riot by throwing stones at other youths who invaded the site.

The riotous behaviour interrupted operations at the mining site and traffic along the Kitwe-Ndola road until police officers took position to quell the situation.

Copperbelt acting police commanding officer Tresphord Kasale and Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza confirmed the incident in separate CLICK TO READ MORE