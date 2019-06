CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

IN A quest to stop illegal poaching in the Lochinvar National Park in Monze, which is putting the highly-prized lechwe at risk of extinction, a joint operation of law enforcement agencies has removed hundreds of people who have been illegally living in the park.

The lechwe is a rare wildlife species which is only found in the Kafue Flats [Lochinvar National Park] in Monze, world-over.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/