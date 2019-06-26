Operation Chalo nets 600

STEVEN MVULA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

OVER 600 people were arrested over the weekend during an exercise dubbed ‘Operation Chalo’ conducted by law enforcement agencies in notorious townships in various parts of Zambia.

And police have arrested a man of Ndola for personating as a police chief inspector after he attempted to get a bribe from a suspect during an operation by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police Service and the Immigration Department.