Opela Capital says SMEs need roll call

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

AN INVESTMENT firm says there is need to establish a data system which will have information about small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) operating in Zambia and Africa in a quest to attract more investors.

Opela Capital provides advisory services on sustainability to organisations in Zambia and Africa at large.

“Without information it is difficult for investors to make decisions, but once the centre is established, it will make Zambia more attractive in terms of investments,” Opela Capital founder Musopelo Mwanda said during the impact investing virtual roadshow on Thursday.

The event, organised by Prospero Zambia, was held under the theme: “Delivering impact capital to grow businesses.”

And Prospero Zambia chief executive officer James Blewett said they will continue to help local businesses to grow by partnering with