Onyx thinks youth, women empowerment

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ONYX Connect Zambia is targeting to empower about 2,000 low-income earners and farmers with bicycles.

So far the company has provided 550 bicycles to address the challenge of mobility in remote areas.

Chief executive officer Wyson Lungu said the company is targeting youths and women farmers under the Pay As You Go (PAYG) bicycles.

“The company was established in 2018 after I had a breakdown in a remote area. The nearest place I could find alternative transportation was 15 kilometres away.

"From this encounter the idea of providing PAYG bicycles was inspired. So far we have invested about K500,000 to keep the programme running. It is a capital-intensive business because we buy the bicycles upfront but we recover the monies over a