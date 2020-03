DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

APATHY has marred the first leg of the National Rally Championship as only eight drivers have entered the event set for this weekend at Lusaka Motor Club and Graham Rae Farms in Chisamba.

Notably missing on the list are top contenders Mohammed Essa, Farook Ticklay and the Singh brothers, Muna and Jassy, as well as veteran Muna Snr, who took part in some races last season.