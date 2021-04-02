Only ECZ should announce poll results – LAZ

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should be the only institution to announce official results in this year’s elections as proposed by the Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has said.

LAZ president Abyudi Shonga said the organisation is happy that once the bill is amended, it will be criminal for an individual or institution to announce results before ECZ does so.

Mr Shonga said this yesterday when he appeared before the Committee on Legal Affairs, National Guidance, Gender Matters and Governance.

The committee chaired by Mathew Jere, who is also Livingstone Member of Parliament (MP), is receiving submissions on the Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill of 2021.

"We are very happy with the proposed amendments and we support them unreservedly. We were part of the consultative process