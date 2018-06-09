Only a few days to live

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SOMETIME last year, Simon Msiska, 67, a virologist at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka, experienced some pain in his body.But the pain was not that much, and so, he decided to ignore it. He continued working normally.

Later, he thought it could be pneumonia. He then decided to go for a medical check-up.

After the check-up, the x-ray results at the UTH revealed that he had tuberculosis (TB). He was immediately put on TB drugs although he was hesitant to take the drugs.

“I know a lot about viruses, I never had the symptoms of TB, so when I was given the drugs, I never took them because I knew I didn’t have TB, but pressure from family and friends made me take the drugs which worsened my condition,” Bishop Msiska, who is also founder of True Faith in Christ International Ministry, says.

When his condition worsened, he was admitted to UTH. The pain was acute on the left lung.

His daughter, who lives in Germany, thought it would be advisable for him to visit that country and do further check-ups.

“After I got discharged from UTH, I stopped taking the drugs and I travelled to Germany. [But] by the time I was reaching Germany, I couldn’t walk, I used a wheelchair and my daughter took me to St Vincenz-Krankehaus Hospital [in Paderborn],” he says.

Located in the heart of Paderborn, close to the cathedral and the pedestrian zone, the hospital which was founded in 1901 is known for the modern treatment of patients guided by Christian values.

It was at St Vincenz-Krankehaus Hospital that Bishop Msiska got to know that he had lung cancer and that it was spreading to the rest of the body.

A few days later, the hospital transferred him to St Josef Clinic, a leading multidisciplinary medical facility in Paderborn where he was treated for his swollen lungs.

“I continued taking antibiotics because the doctor told me that, and the fluid in my lung was controlled,” he says.

But the worst came when he was told by medial staff at St Josef Paderborn that he only had a few days to live and he needed chemotherapy like yesterday.

Yet, money was an issue. He could not afford the medical bills.

Bishop Msiska’s daughter then contacted the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health for help. However, she was advised to bring him back to Zambia so that he can be treated locally. But this was near impossible as his condition had worsened tremendously.

“My daughter couldn’t send me back here because she knew I was in very a bad condition, instead, she used her own resources to take me to India for chemotherapy,” he says.

In India, he was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mumbai, one of the leading healthcare delivery service providers in India.

But the doctors there equally explained to him on how quickly the cancer cells were spreading in his body.

He was told to continue taking antibiotics, put on a full day observation while a full body scan was done on him using a positron emission tomography (PET), a scanning machine that allows doctors to check for diseases in the body.

The scan uses a special dye that has radioactive tracers. These tracers are swallowed, inhaled, or injected into a vein in your arm depending on what part of the body is being examined. Your organs and tissues then absorb the tracer.

“The machine is good, it showed all the affected parts of my body allowing the doctor to know where I needed the chemo, such machines are very much needed in order to detect the dosage of treatment you need, that is why I survived,” Bishop Msiska, who has worked at the UTH virology lab since 1982, says.

After the scan, the x-ray showed that indeed the virus was quickly spreading and was now attacking the head, neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis and bones.

The first chemotherapy [radiation] was given to him.

“The first chemotherapy I had left me in pain. It was aggressive because the therapy was meant to destroy the rapidly growing cells in my body, after the therapy, I continued taking antibiotics that helped me with the pain,” he says.

“During the chemo, the doctor used drugs called cytotoxics [sometimes known as antineoplastics] to kill or slow the growth of cancer cells. Chemo can stop cancer cells from growing and multiplying but they also affect normal, healthy cells. But for me, few of my normal cells were affected, my hair was okay and my skin never turned black, I was normal but in excruciating pain.”

After two weeks, he was given another chemotherapy which left him almost cancer free. And by that time, the doctors at Forts knew about him and his specialty as an expert virology.

“My health dramatically improved after the two chemo, I was shocked at how quickly I responded but it was God and the quality service the hospital provides, imagine my skin never turned black and no hair on my body was lost,” he points out.

Bishop Msiska was later discharged and was able to return to Zambia where he was put on cancer drugs which he continued taking orally.

Last month, he travelled back to India for his review and the scan showed zero signs of cancer cells.

He was completely healthy.

“I am very grateful to my daughter; she had to find means and ways to get me to India so I can be well today, I really thank God for my life, she made reservations for me before I even reached India,” he says.

With his specialty in virology and the relationship he built with the hospital in India, he was approached by the hospital management to help them facilitate with Zambian individuals who would want to seek health services from the Fortis chain of hospital.

But most importantly, Bishop Msiska is hoping that the Cancer Disease Hospital (CDH) will be properly equipped so as not to have patients seeking care outside the country.

For now, Bishop Msiska is healthy again and carrying out his usual duties at the UTH.