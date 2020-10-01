Only 2 clubs resisting release of Chipolopolo

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala says all the 13 foreign-based Chipolopolo players called to camp will be in the country before the team takes on Kenya in Nairobi on October 13.

Kashala said in an interview yesterday that the 13 players, who include seven based in Europe, will join the team before the Chipolopolo leave to take on the Harambee Stars in a friendly match.

He said all the clubs except two, which he declined to mention, have indicated that they will make available the players for national duty.

“The home game against Malawi on October 8 is purely meant to assess the 40 local players who will later be trimmed to accommodate the professional players for the Kenya match,” Kashala said. “The professionals will be in Zambia before the team leaves for CLICK TO READ MORE