Siwale needs fresh sureties

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

NEW Labour Party president Fresher Siwale was yesterday detained after a magistrate revoked a K25,000 bail she granted him on grounds that he failed to replace a second surety who died. Lusaka resident magistrate Alice Walusiku, however, renewed Siwale's bail to K10,000 in his own recognisance, with two working sureties. But the opposition leader will only be released from custody after meeting the new bail conditions, in the case he is accused of defaming former President Edgar Lungu. It is alleged that on April 22, 2018, with intent to bring Mr Lungu's name into ridicule, Siwale published defamatory matter by claiming that the former head of State was not Edgar Chagwa Lungu but Jonathan Mutawale. Siwale claimed that Mr Lungu had three national registration cards and, therefore, is an identity fraud who should be arrested. The opposition leader denied the charge, but was later found with a case to answer and placed on his defence in June this year. But in August, magistrate Walusiku issued a bench warrant against Siwale after he missed court sessions. When the case came up yesterday for