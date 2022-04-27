Onions, potatoes in abundance – ZNFU

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE country does not need to import onions and potatoes because they are in abundance. Early this year, Government temporarily suspended the importation of onions and potatoes following an uproar from local farmers. Zambia imports onions and potatoes from South Africa and Tanzania, which traders claim are of good quality and have a long shelf life. Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba said there will be no imports of onions or frozen onion-related products as the country has enough stocks. This came to light on Monday evening during a protracted meeting by onion and potatoes stakeholders including traders, processors and producers. “Finally, stakeholders have agreed to be in constant consultation to avail updates on commodity availability and measures to be taken,” Mr Zimba said in a statement yesterday.

He said there is no need for imports of potatoes as the country has adequate stocks from carryovers and fresh stocks.

