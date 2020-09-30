‘ongoing’ police hiring scam

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

INFORMATION circulating that the Zambia Police Service recruitment exercise is in progress and targeting unemployed teachers is a direct attack on the Ministry of Home Affairs by desperate propagandists.

The ministry’s public relations officer, Nephas Chifuta, states that fake stories in circulation suggesting that unemployed teachers should consider joining the Police Reserve wing and the Neighbourhood Watch to enhance future prospects of being recruited into the Zambia Police Service should be regarded as cheap propaganda meant to mislead the general public.

“In the first place, there is no police recruitment currently underway. Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs has never taken to discuss issues of teacher recruitment either publicly or in any manner of debate.

"This is so because the theme does not fall within its ministerial obligations or mandate. The principal mandate of the Ministry of Home Affairs is to maintain law and