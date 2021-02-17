‘One patient averages K25,000 cost’

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT spends an average of K25,000 on treating one coronavirus patient, the cost which excludes oxygen, bed space and human resource.

And in an effort to eliminate cholera in the country, Government has secured two million doses of oral vaccine for the waterborne disease as part of a multi-sectoral cholera elimination plan.

During a routine coronavirus update yesterday, Ministry of Health director for infectious diseases Lloyd Mulenga said the amounts spent on patients vary.

Professor Mulenga said 60 to 70 percent of patients receive different drugs, such as remdesivir.

"Government spends K25,000 on admission and that is just for drugs alone. We have had patients on whom Government has spent about K295,000 in a situation where there are drugs which cost as high as K100,000